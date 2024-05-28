Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 115,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 48,365 shares.The stock last traded at $31.87 and had previously closed at $32.20.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.88). Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

About Woori Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.