Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Shares of WDAY opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.52. Workday has a twelve month low of $192.68 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

