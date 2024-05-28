Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.96.

WDAY stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $192.68 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

