Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.52. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $192.68 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

