Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a sell rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.96.

WDAY stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.91 and its 200-day moving average is $269.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a twelve month low of $192.68 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

