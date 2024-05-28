Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Workday stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.52. Workday has a 52 week low of $192.68 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

