Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Loop Capital

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $220.91 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $192.68 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.