Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $270.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $305.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.96.

Workday Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $220.91 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $192.68 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

