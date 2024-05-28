World Mobile Token (WMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $177.20 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $177.20 million and $2.00 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00053987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001007 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,013,827 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.