Worldcoin (WLD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $277.53 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $4.68 or 0.00006840 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $277.53 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,616,089 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 224,591,358.21115875 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 4.59581271 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $318,713,159.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

