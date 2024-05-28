WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $220.92 million and $1.85 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004125 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008857 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02210008 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

