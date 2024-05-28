Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $43,529.12 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 222,482,962 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 223,066,731.34821305. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03530963 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $47,069.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

