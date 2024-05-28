X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 51,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 33,631 shares.The stock last traded at $49.85 and had previously closed at $49.75.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USSG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 103,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 614.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the period.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

