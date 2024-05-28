Xaar (LON:XAR) Trading 17.1% Higher

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) traded up 17.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.88). 135,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 124,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.60).

Xaar Stock Up 17.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £116.09 million, a PE ratio of -4,201.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.03.

About Xaar

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

