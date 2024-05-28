XPO (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Get XPO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Trading Up 2.8 %

XPO stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.28. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPO will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.