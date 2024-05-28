Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,255 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.43% of Zscaler worth $142,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $72,051,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 222,825 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 196,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.66. 1,901,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.33. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.12 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.29.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

