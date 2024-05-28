Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Zscaler from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.76.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $171.64 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.25 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.