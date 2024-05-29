10,268 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobam increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

