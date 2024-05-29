103,200 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 237,453 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Weibo by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 152,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 86,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Weibo by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after buying an additional 2,112,773 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Weibo by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 408.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 872,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 700,758 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Weibo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Weibo stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 1,237,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Weibo Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

