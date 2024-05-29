15,433 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 481.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.13. The stock had a trading volume of 144,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

