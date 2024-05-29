20,694 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $18,902,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 261,825 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 464,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 245,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,555,000 after acquiring an additional 174,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 121,806 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Donald R. Kimble acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.62. 475,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

