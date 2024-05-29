3,546 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,546 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. 3,074,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,172. The company has a market capitalization of $228.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

