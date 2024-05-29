4,057 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $148.42 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

