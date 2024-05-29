41,030 Shares in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 31,407.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 61,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,037.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWE traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $59.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.