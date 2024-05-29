4,623 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 150,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWV traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,820. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $304.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.08.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.