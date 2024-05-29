5,697 Shares in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 10,010.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

