5,907 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,907 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $478.55. 854,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.72. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.70 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

