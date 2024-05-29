646 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 481.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.