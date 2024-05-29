AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $154.71 and last traded at $154.76. 874,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,464,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $271.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total value of $12,153,699.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,405,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,945 shares of company stock worth $29,073,200. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,085,000 after purchasing an additional 914,485 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,847,000 after buying an additional 992,496 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

