Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Elevatus Welath Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1,053.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 9,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,594,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $295.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,345. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $288.46 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.28 and a 200 day moving average of $342.52. The company has a market cap of $197.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.24.

Read Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.