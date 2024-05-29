Achain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $31,945.59 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $31,945.59 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001401 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000899 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

