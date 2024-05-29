Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives $6.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $9.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kyle Piskel sold 7,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $26,503.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,318 shares in the company, valued at $422,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,307 shares of company stock worth $428,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.