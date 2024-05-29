Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.78

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 122171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Adient’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Adient by 201.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

