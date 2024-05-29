Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insider D. Scott Barbour Sells 85,938 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.69. The company had a trading volume of 580,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,134. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after acquiring an additional 395,099 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,519,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,609,000 after purchasing an additional 219,629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,385,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 104,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $220,853,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

