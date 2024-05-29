aelf (ELF) Hits Market Cap of $383.53 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $383.53 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000894 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000505 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,575,775 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

