AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) vs. Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Head to Head Survey

AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) and Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEON Financial Service and Nicholas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEON Financial Service N/A N/A N/A $143.79 0.06 Nicholas Financial $44.34 million 1.92 -$34.12 million ($5.01) -1.34

AEON Financial Service has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nicholas Financial. Nicholas Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEON Financial Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

23.5% of AEON Financial Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Nicholas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Nicholas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AEON Financial Service and Nicholas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEON Financial Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicholas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AEON Financial Service and Nicholas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEON Financial Service N/A N/A N/A Nicholas Financial -134.48% -50.06% -42.27%

Summary

AEON Financial Service beats Nicholas Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area segments. It is involved in banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities. In addition, the company engages in the management, collection, and purchase of specified monetary claims, and backup servicing businesses. AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

