Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.150-5.250 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on A. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

A traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average is $136.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

