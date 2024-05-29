AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.74

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $4.31. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AirBoss of America
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.