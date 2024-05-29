Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 260,468 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.35% of Akamai Technologies worth $62,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,693. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

