Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 71,900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 677,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 258,210 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 571,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after buying an additional 558,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 107,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NYSE:ALK traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.66. 2,842,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,808. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

