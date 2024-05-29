Algorand Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.56 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $47.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00053406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,168,408,925 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

