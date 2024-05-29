Allan Hogg Sells 33,635 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Allan Hogg sold 33,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$325,250.45.

Cascades Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAS opened at C$9.45 on Wednesday. Cascades Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.10 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.56.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is -228.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAS shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

