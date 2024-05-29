Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $137.46 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.76% of Entegris worth $137,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entegris by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $3,087,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Entegris by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.55. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

