Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $94.05 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 712,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,038 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $94,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.06. The company had a trading volume of 402,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,798. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average is $125.78. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

