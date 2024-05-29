Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Down to $34.69

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.69, but opened at $33.14. Ameresco shares last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 59,960 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $225,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Ameresco by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameresco by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.