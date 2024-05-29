American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 425.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

