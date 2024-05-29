American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
