Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 48,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,117. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.