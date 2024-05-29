Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

TSE:ARG opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The company has a market cap of C$320.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of C$60.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.2187148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

In related news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$78,398.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,840. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

