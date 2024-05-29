Analysts Set Expectations for Ferguson plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ferguson in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FERG opened at $205.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson has a one year low of $143.62 and a one year high of $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 36.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.