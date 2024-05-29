Analysts Set Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Target Price at $76.20

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Knife River stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.13. Knife River has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $83.78.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($516.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knife River will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Knife River by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Knife River by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knife River by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 109,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

